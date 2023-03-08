Hassan MLA offers gifts to women, ahead of elections

March 08, 2023 06:39 pm | Updated 06:39 pm IST - Hassan

Hassan MLA Preetham Gowda of the BJP has attracted criticism for distributing gifts to people by holding religious programmes ahead of elections.

The MLA’s supporters have been organising Ashthalakshmi poojas in various localities of Hassan Assembly constituency under the banner of Parivarthana Trust. They give tokens to women and the latter have to carry them for the event.

The first programme was held at Satyamangala and B.Katihalli localities on March 7. The next day, a similar event was held for the residents of Chikkahonnenahalli. Hundreds of women took part in each event, where they offered prayers under the guidance of a priest. Each participant gets a bagina, which includes a saree and a silver-plated photo frame of Goddess Lakshmi.

Addressing one such event on Monday, Mr.Preetham Gowda said he had offered bagina to women on the occasion of Gowri Vrita last year as a brother. “You all have accepted me as a member of your family. I offered you bagina as a brother last year. Some people suggested I conduct Ashthalakshmi pooja for the wellbeing of the people in the constituency. I wish you good health and prosperity. I seek your blessings”, he said. The MLA held events to felicitate students who cleared SSLC with a good score. He offered them a cash prize.

The Karnataka Rashtra Samiti party has objected to such events, describing them as MLA’s efforts to woo voters ahead of the elections and also diverting people’s attention from real issues. “As of now, the model code of conduct is not in effect. However, that does not mean politicians can offer gifts now. It is the question of one’s morality”, opined S.K. Tejas Kumar, State president of the party’s student wing.

Further, he questioned the silence of the Congress and the JD(S) on this issue. “This shows that all three parties are the same. They engage in similar tricks to win votes. The district administration should investigate the sources of funds used for such events,” he said.The KRS party has also submitted a memorandum to the district administration in this regard.