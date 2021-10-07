Hassan MLA hits out at HDK

Criticising former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy for his comments on the RSS, Hassan MLA Preetham Gowda has said the BJP should maintain distance with the Janata Dal (Secular).

Speaking to presspersons in Hassan on Thursday, Mr. Preetham Gowda said the RSS was the origin of the BJP. “We are in politics for an ideology. We give importance to the ideology that our party stands for. Hence, we should keep distance with those speaking against our party and its ideology.”

The BJP MLA said the former Chief Minister had exhibited his real face by criticising the RSS. The BJP leaders should also stop having soft corner for the JD(S). “It may take five-ten years to assume power in corporations. Let us wait till then, instead of joining hands with them”, he said.