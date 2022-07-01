Hassan Milk Union supplies bottles to railway passengers

:

Hassan Milk Union chairperson and JD(S) leader H.D.Revanna, on Friday, flagged off five trucks carrying 3.75 lakh PET bottles of milk, meant to be supplied to railway passengers.

Hassan Milk Union has signed a memorandum of understanding with Railway Catering Services to supply pet bottles. The union has got orders to supply 3 lakh litres of milk a month and it is expected to go up to five or six lakh litres during the summer season. The first batch of 3.75 lakh bottles, carrying 75,000 litres of milk, left the union on the day. The trucks will carry the stock up railway depots at Mumbai, Chennai, Pune and Bengaluru.

“Hassan Milk Union has got a pet bottle-making unit with a capacity to manufacture 3 lakh bottles a day. We have a network across the country including the border areas to supply our product. From now on railway passengers will get pet bottles from Hassan union”, Mr. Revanna said.

The union is also making efforts to supply its products to air passengers. “We are in consultation with representatives of Air Asia, Vistara and Air India”, he said.

Shravanabelgola MLA C.N. Balakrishna and officers of the milk union were present.

