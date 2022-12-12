Hassan Milk Union starts exporting milk to Maldives

December 12, 2022 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - Hassan

The Hindu Bureau

Former minister and chairperson of Hassan Milk Union H.D. Revanna flagged off a truck that carried UHT milk packs meant to be exported to the Maldives in Hassan on Monday. | Photo Credit: PRAKASH HASSAN

Hassan Milk Union has begun exporting milk to the Maldives. The first truck that carried 17,000 tetra packs of ultra-heat-treated (UHT) milk meant to be exported to the nation of islands was flagged off in Hassan on Monday, December 12.

Former minister and chairperson of Hassan Milk Union H.D. Revanna, after flagging off the vehicle, said the Union had received demands from United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and a few other countries. The officers of the Union were in touch with representatives from those countries to finalise the understanding.

The chairperson said the Union had decided to bear 50% of the premium of health insurance under the Yashaswini Arogya Raksha scheme, meant for 1 lakh families of milk producers. Of the total ₹5 crore, the milk producers would pay ₹2.5 crore only, while the rest would be paid by the union.

Allegation

Further, Mr. Revanna alleged large scale corruption in the recent recruitment of posts in KMF. The posts were auctioned at a price, with respect to the salary. “I am ready to submit documents to support my allegations. Let the CM order for an inquiry,” he said.

Officers of the union were present at the press conference.

