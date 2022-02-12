Hassan Milk Union launches flavoured milk bottles

Hassan

12 February 2022 19:10 IST

Hassan Milk Union is expected to register a profit of ₹20 crore in the current financial year, said union chairman and MLA H.D. Revanna.

He spoke to presspersons after launching flavoured milk bottles in Hassan on Friday. The union would share its profit with the milk producers. The procurement price had been increased by ₹1.5 per litre of milk with effect from February 1. With that, the procurement price had one up from ₹25.75 to ₹ 27.25 per litre. Hassan union had been paying the highest price for the producers in the State, he said.

The pet bottle making unit, built at a cost of ₹ 170 crore, had begun to work and nine new products had been launched. There had been good demand from the customers for flavoured milk in pet bottles. The union had received orders to supply 2.5 lakh bottles per day for the next four months. As many as 200 dealers had been identified in different cities to market the products.

the construction of a mega-dairy planned at a cost of ₹540 crore had begun at the industrial area near Koushika on the outskirts of the city. The work would be completed in 18 months, he added.

Managing Director Gopalaiah was present at the press conference.