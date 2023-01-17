ADVERTISEMENT

‘Hassan Milk Union, HDCC have become private properties of JD(S) leaders’

January 17, 2023 06:04 pm | Updated 06:04 pm IST - Hassan

The Hindu Bureau

:

BJP leader H. Yoga Ramesh has alleged that the JD(S) leaders were raising the issue of merging the KMF with Amul of Gujarat for political reasons even after the ministers concerned clarified it.

At a press conference in Hassan on Tuesday, he said the Chief Minister and Minister for Cooperation had already clarified that there was no proposal to merge KMF with Amul. Even then, Hassan district unit of the JD(S) staged a protest for political reasons on this issue.

In Hassan, JD(S) leaders had been treating the Hassan Milk Union and Hassan District Central Cooperative Bank as their private properties. Both had been in the control of JD(S) leaders’ family. “Leaders of the party and their followers enjoy power in milk union and cooperative bank. Only the supporters of the party are allowed to run the local milk cooperative societies”, he alleged.

