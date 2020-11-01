Hassan-Mangaluru road work begins

Minister for Food and Civil Supplies K. Gopalaiah inspecting the guard of honour on the occasion of Kannada Rajyotsava in Hassan on Sunday.

Hassan

01 November 2020 22:40 IST

Minister for Food and Civil Supplies K. Gopalaiah said the repair of Hassan-Mangaluru road, which has been in a bad state following rains in the recent days, had begun on Sunday and the work would be completed soon.

Speaking to presspersons in Hassan on Sunday, Mr. Gopalaiah, who is also Minister in-charge of Hassan, said he came to know about the state of the road and had instructed the officers to take up the repair immediately. “The road will be asphalted to cover the potholes. The work has begun today,” he said. Residents of Sakleshpur had demanded the repair of the road and also warned the district administration of severe protests if the demand was not fulfilled immediately.He further said that Hasanamba Utsav would be a simple affair this year owing to COVID-19. The district administration would expect the cooperation of the public for the smooth conduct of the event.

The Minister said the BJP was confident of winning the byelections in R.R. Nagar and Sira constituencies. The people would support the Yediyurappa-led BJP government by electing the party’s candidates, he said. Reacting to Leader of the Opposition Siddaramiah’s comments on the change of CM, Mr. Gopalaiah said Mr. Yediyurappa would complete the remaining term as the CM. There was no question of a change as the party had accepted him as the leader.

The Minister, earlier hoisted the national flag at the district stadium on the occasion of Kannada Rajyotsava. He also felicitated achievers from different fields as part of the programme. Among those felicitated included Dr. Hampanahalli Thimme Gowda and Anasuyamma, who have been chosen for Rajyotsava Awards this year.