‘Hassan has sufficient stock of seeds and fertilizers’

The Hassan district has sufficient stock of seeds and fertilizers ahead of the kharif season, said K.H. Ravi, Joint Director of Agriculture, in Hassan on Tuesday.

In a press conference, the officer said a majority of the area in the district received more than normal rainfall and there were indications that there would more than normal rainfall during the monsoon as well. This year, the department had set the target of cultivation in 2,08,564 ha during the kharif season. Last year, 99% of the target was achieved in the district.

The seeds would be made available for farmers at Raitha Samparka Kendra at subsidised rates. As much as 4,714 quintals of seeds of various crops had been stored. Farmers who had registered their names via Fruits Software could procure seeds by producing copies of Aadhaar cards. “In view of the pandemic, we have instructed officers to take necessary measures to avoid the spread of infection at kendras. Farmers should maintain social distance while making purchases,” he said.

Similarly, the officer said there was a sufficient supply of fertilizers. Last year, there was a demand for 1,15,182 tonnes of fertilizers and 1,34,557 tonnes, an excess of 19,379 tonnes, was made available. This time the demand would be 1,40,633 tonnes. The highest demand would be in the months of July and August. “As of now all private suppliers have a total stock of 32,351 tonnes”, he said.