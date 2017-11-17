‘Hassan has made good progress in crop survey’

The district administration has completed crop survey on over 11 lakh of the 14 lakh or so plots in the district. According to officials, Hassan is among the districts to have made good progress in this regard.

Officials of the Revenue Department visited the fields and uploaded data gathered with the help of the mobile phone app ‘Bele Sameekshe’. The survey began on October 20 and ended on November 11.

“We have over 14 lakh plots in the district and have completed survey of over 11 lakh plots. As on November 7, when Chief Minister Siddaramaiah held a review meeting, the most number of plots surveyed was in Hassan,” Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri told The Hindu.

The DC held video conference with tahsildars daily in the evening to review the progress of the survey. “The details of crops grown will help the government in planning, addressing insurance claims, and fixing support price and bank loans,” she said.

The app was developed so that officials could visit the fields in person and enter details along with photographs. The app is supported by the GPS-enabled map of the plots. “We have to be in the plot to make an entry in the system. There is a list of over 300 crops in the application. We select the appropriate one and make a note on its status — whether harvested or not,” said Somashekhar, village accountant at Sathenahalli in Hassan taluk.

The village accountants, revenue inspectors, deputy tahsildars, tahsildars and assistant commissioners were engaged in the exercise as surveyors.

The data collected is incorporated into the Pahanis (RTC). “Earlier, the recording of crop was not systematic. Sometimes our officials would visit the plot personally. Most of the time, we relied on information provided by the farmer or villager. This is a systematic survey under which no one can enter false data,” said Shivashankarappa, tahsildar of Hassan.

The survey ended on November 11 as per the State’s direction. “Survey of the remaining plots will be done through the farmers’ application launched by the government,” the DC said.