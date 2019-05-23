Hassan girl is also SSLC topper after re-evaluation

Pragathi M. Gowda, who had secured the second spot in the State in this year’s SSLC examination, has now emerged State topper after re-evaluation.
A student of Vijaya School in Hassan, she had scored 624 out of 625 in the examination — with a score of 100% in all papers except Kannada. As she was expecting 125 in Kannada as well, she applied for re-evaluation of the paper. “Yesterday, we got the revised result,” N.K. Manjunath, Pragathi’s father, told The Hindu on Wednesday. With this, Pragathi joins two other students who secured 625 in the State.
Her parents, friends, relatives and school administration congratulated her.
