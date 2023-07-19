Hassan environmentalists welcome Forest Dept. action against resort and off-road riders

July 19, 2023 07:25 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - Shivamogga

Environmentalists in Hassan have welcomed the Forest Department’s action against Stone Valley Resort, constructed on forest land, and tourists, who conducted off-road drives in the forest areas of Moorkannu Gudda block in Sakleshpur taluk.

In a press conference in Hassan on Wednesday, Malenadu Janapara Horata Samiti president H.A. Kishor Kumar, R.P. Venkateshamurthy of Hasirubhoomi Trust, former chairman of Malnad Area Development Board H.P. Mohan, environmentalist C.N. Ashok, and others appreciated the actions of the forest officials.

Mr. Kishor Kumar said the department had done a commendable job in seizing the resort that had come up on the forest land. The environmentalists of the district would wish the department continued with similar action against resorts and homestays, he said. He also appreciated the officials’ action against the tourists who drove SUVs in the forest and damaged vegetation.

The department should not allow such activities in the forest areas and continue its efforts to conserve forests and wildlife, the activists said.

