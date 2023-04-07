HamberMenu
Hassan DySP transferred

April 07, 2023 07:09 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - Hassan

The Hindu Bureau

The State government has transferred Hassan sub-division DySP G.V. Uday Bhaskar to the police headquarters in Bengaluru. B.S. Srinivas, DySP of CID, has been posted as Hassan DySP.

DG and IGP Praveen Sood issued the transfer order on Friday. Both of the officers had been asked to take charge of their respective positions immediately.

Recently, JD(S) leader and former Minister H.D. Revanna had made allegations against Mr. Uday Bhaskar and sought his transfer. The JD(S) leader said that the police officer was responsible for the recent crimes in the city. However, the police officer denied the allegations and also requested the government to relieve him from the position.

