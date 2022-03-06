Hassan district unit of BJP welcomes Karnataka Budget

Former MLA H.M. Vishwanath thanked the CM for announcing ₹100 crores for the railway barricades to avoid man-elephant conflicts in Hassan, Chikkamagaluru and Kodagu districts

Hassan district unit of the BJP has welcomed the State Budget and thanked Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai for sanctioning a university for Hassan, besides allocating funds for railway barricades to avoid man-elephant conflict in the Malnad region.

At a press conference in Hassan on Sunday, district BJP president H.K. Suresh said the Chief Minister has allocated ₹ 3,000 crores for the Yettinahole project. The amount would be utilised for paying compensation to the people, who gave away their land for the project and complete the civil works of the project. Hassan would get a university. “We thank the CM for the announcement he made with regard to Hassan”, he said.

Hassan MLA Preetham Gowda said the CM had responded to the needs of all sections of society in his Budget. The university to be set up at the existing Hemagangothri campus on the outskirts of the city would be the centre of the new university. With that, the colleges of the district, which were earlier affiliated to Mysuru, would get affiliation in the new university, he said.

Former MLA H.M. Vishwanath also thanked the CM for announcing ₹100 crores for the railway barricades to avoid man-elephant conflicts in Hassan, Chikkamagaluru and Kodagu districts. Though the amount was insufficient to lay the railway track fencing for 300 km of distance, the CM should be thanked for responding to our problem. “At the moment, avoiding the movement of elephants is the solution to this problem. We will invite the CM to Sakaleshpur and felicitate him and seek more funds for the successful implementation of the project”, he said.

Party district spokesperson Suresh Kumar and others were present at the conference.