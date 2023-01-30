HamberMenu
Hassan district unit of BGVS to organise event to spot rare comet on Feb. 2

The comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) will be travelling near Earth for the first time in so many years. It could be spotted with naked eyes from an elevated place around 3 a.m. on February 2

January 30, 2023 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - Hassan

The Hindu Bureau

Hassan district unit of Bharat Gyan Vigyan Samiti (BGVS) will hold an event early morning at Tirupathihalli near Nittur in Hassan taluk on February 2 to spot the comet, coming close to Earth for the first time in 50,000 years.

The comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) will be travelling near Earth for the first time in so many years. It could be spotted with naked eyes from an elevated place around 3 a.m. on February 2.

In a press release issued here on Monday, January 30, BGVS office-bearers said the organisation would hold a series of events on February 1 evening. It would begin with Akashotsava at BGVS office in the city at 10 p.m. Experts will deliver a lecture on comets and solar system.

Later, the events would be shifted to Tirupathihalli Betta. The participants would stay there till early morning to spot the comet. Those interested to take part in the event can contact the office-bearers for more details on 96865-10055 or 94498-56715.

