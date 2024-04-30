ADVERTISEMENT

Hassan district JD(S) president alleges that case was booked against H.D. Revanna for political reasons by government of Karnataka

April 30, 2024 02:44 pm | Updated 02:44 pm IST - Shivamogga

He alleged that Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar had called the Police Inspector of Holenarasipur to book a case against the former minister and MLA of Holenarasipur

The Hindu Bureau

A file photo of JD(S) MLA H.D. Revanna flanked by Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar. | Photo Credit: File photo

Hassan district Janata Dal (Secular) president K.S. Lingesh has alleged that a case was booked against former minister H.D. Revanna for political reasons at the behest of Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar.

In a media conference in Hassan on April 30, Mr. Lingesh accused Congress leaders of being behind the case against H.D. Revanna. “They have booked the case against H.D. Revanna as they are sure of losing in the elections. Out of frustration, the Congress is taking on members of (former PM) H.D. Deve Gowda’s family,” he said.

He alleged that Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar had called the Police Inspector of Holenarasipur to book a case against H.D. Revanna.

On comments of Hassan Deputy Commissioner

Mr. Lingesh took exception to the comments of Hassan Deputy Commissioner Sathyabhama C. while accepting a memorandum from activists against Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, who has been suspended by the JD(S), and Holenarasipur MLA H.D. Revanna. The DC had referred to the story of Shishupala, whom lord Krishna kills, in the Mahabharata.

Mr. Lingesh questioned if the DC is a politician. “Her job was to accept the memorandum and forward it to the government. I will complain to the Election Commission against the officer,” he added.

