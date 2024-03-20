ADVERTISEMENT

Hassan district BJP asks its workers not meet or campaign for JD(S) until there is clear message from party

March 20, 2024 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

The Hassan district unit of the BJP has appealed to its workers not to campaign for JD(S) leaders as there has been no official communication from the party on the alliance with the JD(S) for Hassan Lok Sabha seat.

In a press release issued on Wednesday, the district unit said the BJP had an understanding with the JD(S) for Lok Sabha polls. However, there had been no official communication from the party regarding the poll activities in Hassan. “The candidate for the Hassan seat has not been finalised. Hence, it would be improper for the BJP workers to meet JD(S) leaders or campaign for the JD(S),” the release said.

The BJP’s appeal has come at a time when proposed JD(S) candidate Prajwal Revanna, sitting MP, has already begun to meet BJP leaders in the district. Mr. Revanna personally visited some BJP leaders, including Seege Eshwarappa and Vijay Kumar, recently.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

A section of BJP leaders, including former MLA Preetham Gowda, has written to the party high-command to put pressure on the JD(S) not to field Mr. Prajwal for the Hassan seat.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US