Hassan district BJP asks its workers not meet or campaign for JD(S) until there is clear message from party

The Hassan district unit of the BJP has appealed to its workers not to campaign for JD(S) leaders as there has been no official communication from the party on the alliance with the JD(S) for Hassan Lok Sabha seat.

In a press release issued on Wednesday, the district unit said the BJP had an understanding with the JD(S) for Lok Sabha polls. However, there had been no official communication from the party regarding the poll activities in Hassan. “The candidate for the Hassan seat has not been finalised. Hence, it would be improper for the BJP workers to meet JD(S) leaders or campaign for the JD(S),” the release said.

The BJP’s appeal has come at a time when proposed JD(S) candidate Prajwal Revanna, sitting MP, has already begun to meet BJP leaders in the district. Mr. Revanna personally visited some BJP leaders, including Seege Eshwarappa and Vijay Kumar, recently.

A section of BJP leaders, including former MLA Preetham Gowda, has written to the party high-command to put pressure on the JD(S) not to field Mr. Prajwal for the Hassan seat.

