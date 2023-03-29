ADVERTISEMENT

Hassan district administration seizes valuables worth ₹1.15 cr.

March 29, 2023 06:33 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST - Hassan

Political parties and ticket aspirants distributed many gift items ahead of the elections.

The Hindu Bureau

Hassan district administration officials have seized valuables worth over ₹ 1.15 crore, including ₹ 51.85 lakh in cash, in election-related irregularities and booked 66 cases since March 16.

Deputy Commissioner M.S. Archana told the media on Wednesday that the police conducted raids and seized 23,285 gift items, including steel boxes and bags worth over ₹ 44.51 lakh. Besides that, the police seized 9,562 litres of liquor, worth over ₹18.93 lakh.

Interestingly, there were no saris on the list of items seized by the administration. When asked how come the administration did not take note of the distribution of saris that had been going on in Hassan city in the name of Ashtha Lakshmi pooja conducted by the followers of Hassan MLA Preetham Gowda, Ms. Archana said the administration had acted with respect to the complaints it received.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Superintendent of Police Hariram Shankar intervened to state that earlier there was a lack of clarity with regard to the seizure of certain items distributed in religious programmes. “As the Election Commission clarified and asked us to book cases, we went ahead and seized the items. When our people went to the spot, there was no distribution of saris. They found 1,400 photos of the goddess Lakshmi each with a silver frame. We have seized them and booked the case”, the SP said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US