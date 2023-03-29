Hassan district administration seizes valuables worth ₹1.15 cr.

March 29, 2023 06:33 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST - Hassan

Hassan district administration officials have seized valuables worth over ₹ 1.15 crore, including ₹ 51.85 lakh in cash, in election-related irregularities and booked 66 cases since March 16.

Deputy Commissioner M.S. Archana told the media on Wednesday that the police conducted raids and seized 23,285 gift items, including steel boxes and bags worth over ₹ 44.51 lakh. Besides that, the police seized 9,562 litres of liquor, worth over ₹18.93 lakh.

Interestingly, there were no saris on the list of items seized by the administration. When asked how come the administration did not take note of the distribution of saris that had been going on in Hassan city in the name of Ashtha Lakshmi pooja conducted by the followers of Hassan MLA Preetham Gowda, Ms. Archana said the administration had acted with respect to the complaints it received.

Superintendent of Police Hariram Shankar intervened to state that earlier there was a lack of clarity with regard to the seizure of certain items distributed in religious programmes. “As the Election Commission clarified and asked us to book cases, we went ahead and seized the items. When our people went to the spot, there was no distribution of saris. They found 1,400 photos of the goddess Lakshmi each with a silver frame. We have seized them and booked the case”, the SP said.