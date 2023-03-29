HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Hassan district administration seizes valuables worth ₹1.15 cr.

Political parties and ticket aspirants distributed many gift items ahead of the elections.

March 29, 2023 06:33 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST - Hassan

The Hindu Bureau

Hassan district administration officials have seized valuables worth over ₹ 1.15 crore, including ₹ 51.85 lakh in cash, in election-related irregularities and booked 66 cases since March 16.

Deputy Commissioner M.S. Archana told the media on Wednesday that the police conducted raids and seized 23,285 gift items, including steel boxes and bags worth over ₹ 44.51 lakh. Besides that, the police seized 9,562 litres of liquor, worth over ₹18.93 lakh.

Interestingly, there were no saris on the list of items seized by the administration. When asked how come the administration did not take note of the distribution of saris that had been going on in Hassan city in the name of Ashtha Lakshmi pooja conducted by the followers of Hassan MLA Preetham Gowda, Ms. Archana said the administration had acted with respect to the complaints it received.

Superintendent of Police Hariram Shankar intervened to state that earlier there was a lack of clarity with regard to the seizure of certain items distributed in religious programmes. “As the Election Commission clarified and asked us to book cases, we went ahead and seized the items. When our people went to the spot, there was no distribution of saris. They found 1,400 photos of the goddess Lakshmi each with a silver frame. We have seized them and booked the case”, the SP said.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.