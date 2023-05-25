Hassan district administration prepared to face monsoon: DC

May 25, 2023 06:58 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - Shivamogga

Hassan Deputy Commissioner M.S. Archana, on Thursday, said the district administration was taking all measures to avoid damage to lives and property during the monsoon season.

Speaking to the media after holding a meeting with officers in Hassan, Ms. Archana said officers had been told to identify the houses that could collapse during the rains. The panchayat development officers, village accountants, and revenue inspectors had been instructed to identify weak structures and caution the residents in advance.

During the pre-monsoon rains, 105 houses were damaged partially in the district. Besides, 32 heads of cattle died. The officers had been told to distribute compensation after collecting relevant documents, the DC said.

The officer had instructed the taluk offices to strengthen the control rooms to receive complaints of any damage caused during the rains. “Based on the incidents reported during the last two years, we are preparing for the monsoon period. Last year, there were incidents of tanks breaching. The officers of the Minor Irrigation Department and the Panchayat Raj Engineering Department had been instructed to survey the tanks, which could cause damage this time. The survey will be completed soon. They would take up the necessary repair work immediately,” she said.

Regarding the chances of landslips in the Shiradi Ghat stretch of NH-75, she said she would hold a meeting with the representatives of the NHAI.

With regard to agricultural activities, the DC said the district had sufficient stock of fertilisers and seeds. “As per our estimation, there will be a demand for 28,000 tonnes of fertiliser this year. However, we have a sufficient stock of 40,000 tonnes. Similarly, seeds are also available. Many farmers have started procuring the seeds,” she said.

