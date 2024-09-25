Hassan district administration approaches ISKCON for laddus during Hasanamba festival

The devotees visiting the Hasanamba festival at Hassan this year will get laddus prepared by the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) as prasada. Hassan district administration approached the society for its services during the festival, which will be held between October 24 and November 3.

Hassan Deputy Commissioner C. Sathyabhama informed the media on Tuesday that District Nirmithi Kendra had contacted ISKCON for laddu and prasada preparations. “Initially, they were not ready to offer the services. However, after concerted efforts, they agreed. They will prepare both laddu and puliyogare, offered to devotees during the festival,” the officer stated.

The district administration heard some negative comments about the prasada during the festival last year. “This time we approached ISKCON as prasada preparations involve devotion, cleanliness, and maintaining quality. The laddus will be prepared using Nandini milk of KMF. The ISKCON people will come to Hassan and prepare prasada here only,” Deputy Commissioner said.

Ms. Sathyabhama said the devotees who purchase entry tickets worth ₹300 would get one laddu, while those who purchase tickets worth ₹1,000 would get two laddus. “The district administration is making all preparations for the event. The talks with ISKCON on laddu preparations will be finalised after consulting the minister in charge of the district, K.N. Rajanna,” the officer added.

Thousands of devotees from different parts of the state visit Hassan during the festival. The doors of historical Hasanamba Temple are opened only during this festival, and the rest of the year, the temple remains closed.