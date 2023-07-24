ADVERTISEMENT

Hassan Deputy Commissioner C. Sathyabhama instructs officers to be prepared to handle flood-like situation

July 24, 2023 05:39 am | Updated 12:38 am IST - Shivamogga

In view of the heavy rains, the DC asks district-level officers not to leave headquarters

The Hindu Bureau

In view of the heavy rains, Hassan Deputy Commissioner C. Sathyabhama has asked the officers to be prepared to handle the flood-like situation in the next few days. She has asked the district-level officers not to take leave and be available at the workplace.

The DC has told the officers to take all necessary measures to avoid damages expected due to heavy rains. The officers of the Fire and Emergency Services, Engineering division of the Department of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, National Highways to work with coordination among the departments in case of any incidents caused due to heavy rains. 

The Fire and Emergency Response staff has made arrangements for boats and other equipment needed during floods, said a communique from the DC’s office.

