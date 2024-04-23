Hassan Deputy Commissioner briefs media on poll preparation

April 23, 2024 06:04 pm | Updated 06:04 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hassan district administration has completed preparations for polling for Lok Sabha elections to be held on April 26. As many as 2,221 polling booths have been set up across eight Assembly constituencies, and 17,36,610 voters are eligible to exercise their franchise.

ADVERTISEMENT

C. Sathyabhama, Deputy Commissioner; Poornima B.R., CEO of Zilla Panchayat; and Mohammed Sujeetha, SP, held a joint press conference and briefed the media on the preparations.

The DC said she had instructed the staff at check-posts to be vigilant about the violation of the model code of conduct in the last 72 hours. “This is the time when violations take place on a large scale. The officers have been told to be alert,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The public campaign for the election will come to an end on Wednesday evening. Political leaders, star campaigners, who are not voters of the constituency, have to move out of the place. During the door-to-door campaign, each group should not involve more than five people, the officer said.

The administration would provide transport facilities for those in need. “Political parties and candidates have been barred from offering transport services to the voters. Those who require the facility may request the administration. We will provide them vehicles,” Ms. Sathyabhama said.

In each polling booth, a presiding officer and three polling officers would be posted. They have been trained on the conduct of polls. The administration has hired 278 KSRTC buses to send the polling staff to the respective booths. Besides the buses, 104 jeeps, 91 maxicabs, and minibuses will be involved.

After the de-mustering process at each Assembly constituency, the electronic voting machines would be kept at the Government Engineering College in Hassan, where the counting would be held on June 4, the DC said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.