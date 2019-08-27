Hassan Deputy Commissioner Akram Pasha transferred

The musical chairs over the post of Deputy Commissioner of Hassan continues even after the BJP government has come to power. The State government on Tuesday transferred Deputy Commissioner Akram Pasha, within six months of him being posted to Hassan. R. Girish, Executive Director of Karnataka Examinations Authority has been posted in his place. Akram Pasha has not been given a posting yet.

Mr. Pasha was posted to Hassan on February 22 when the JD(S)-Congress coalition was in power. However, he was transferred from Hassan on March 30 ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, as per the directions from the Election Commission. Again, he was reinstated two months later on May 30.

When The Hindu contacted Akram Pasha over phone, he said he had received information about the transfer and he would be moving. Asked if he would challenge the premature transfer, the officer said he would not.

During the Congress rule in 2018, then Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri was transferred from Hassan within six months of her tenure in the district. She challenged the transfer in court and succeeded to continue in Hassan. When the legal battle was on, two IAS officers served as Deputy Commissioners of Hassan for short intervals. The JD(S)-Congress coalition transferred her from Hassan in February this year.