Hassan DC’s appeal to senior citizens

Hassan

02 March 2021 19:37 IST

Hassan Deputy Commissioner R. Girish has appealed to senior citizens and those aged between 45 and 59 with co-morbidities to take the COVID-19 vaccination at the centres opened by the district administration.

In a press conference in Hassan on Tuesday, he said health workers, police staff and other employees, who were on the frontline in the combat against COVID-19, had already taken the vaccination. “There will be no adverse impact of the vaccination. People should not listen to rumours being spread about the vaccine.”

The senior citizens and those between 45 and 59 years can register their names by visiting www.cowin.gov.in online. Those with co-morbidities have to carry certificates issued by doctors to take the vaccine. Otherwise, the people can also visit the vaccination centre with identity cards and take the vaccine.

Advertising

Advertising

The vaccine would be available at all district and taluk government hospitals. The public could visit the hospitals on all days, except public holidays. The vaccine would be available at primary health centres on four days in a week – Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.

Procurement

The procurement of ragi and paddy at support price would continue till the end of March, the Deputy Commissioner said. Right now the administration has opened 23 centres to procure paddy and ragi from farmers in the district.

There were nine centres to procure paddy and 14 to procure ragi. The government has fixed the rate at ₹1,868 per quintal of paddy and ₹3,950 per quintal of ragi.