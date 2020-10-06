Hassan DC wants preventive measures stepped up

Hassan

Hassan Deputy Commissioner R. Girish has instructed the taluk health officers to conduct the RTPCR and rapid tests as per the daily target to counter the spread of the COVID-19 infection. The DC conducted a video conference with the officers in Hassan on Tuesday.

The State government has set a daily target of 3,300 tests for Hassan district. The taluk officers should make preparations to fulfil the target. The officers should convince the public who hesitate to undergo the test and trace the primary contacts, the DC said.

He also instructed the THOs to involve medical officers and ASHA workers to identify vulnerable people and make them undergo the test. Arsikere taluk stands second in the number of COVID-19 cases in the district, after Hassan taluk. The staff at the community health centre and ASHA workers should be more active in the taluk to spread awareness among the public on COVID-19 and increase the number of tests, he said. He also suggested that the officers follow-up people home quarantined and ensure they did not come out of their houses. The taluk panchayat executive officers and tahsildars should take care of those home quarantined, he said. The officers were told to impose a penalty on those who ignore the rule to wear masks in public places.

Additional DC Kavita Rajaram, District Health Officer K.M. Sathish Kumar and others were present in the meeting.