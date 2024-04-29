ADVERTISEMENT

Hassan DC refers to Krishna-Shishupala story while interacting with protesters

April 29, 2024 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Hassan Deputy Commissioner Sathyabhama refers to Shishupala, a character from Mahabharata, while receiving a memorandum from activists who staged a protest demanding the arrest of former Minister H.D. Revanna and Lok Sabha member Prajwal Revanna, facing allegations of sexually harassing many women.

Lord Krishna allowed Shishupala to commit 100 mistakes, but punished him as his ‘pot of sins’ was full, the Deputy Commissioner said as she interacted with women activists from different places who took part in the protest.

Further, she said women should come out and protest against exploitation and protect themselves. “Time has changed. There is no need for the women to continue to suffer. Every woman should make firm decisions, protect herself,” she said.

Responding to the protesters’ plea, the Deputy Commissioner said the SIT would look into the investigation. The district administration would offer assistance and security for those women who came forward to complain of the exploitation they suffered.

