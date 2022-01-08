Hassan DC instructs officers to conduct 5,500 RTPCR a day

Hassan

08 January 2022 19:00 IST

Hassan Deputy Commissioner R. Girish has instructed the officers of the Health and Family Welfare Department to conduct 5,500 RT-PCR tests a day as the number of COVID-19 cases was on the rise.

Hassan reported 89 fresh case of infection on Friday. Among them, 36 were in Hassan taluk, 14 in Alur, 11 in Belur, seven each in Arsikere and Channarayapatna, four in Sakleshpur and three in Arkalgud taluk. So far 1,384 people have died in the district since the outbreak of the pandemic. As many as 250 people are under treatment. None of them are in the intensive care unit.

In a meeting with the officers in Hassan on Friday, the DC said the COVID care centres and hospitals should be ready to treat cases, if the number of cases increased. The officers should collect details of those undergoing test so that tracing the primary and secondary contacts would not be a problem. “Take details of their family members and the neighbours as well”, he told the officers.

The COVID care centres should be kept clean and ready. The medicine and other facilities required for treatment of patients should be ready at taluk and hobli centres. War rooms should be opened at district and taluk centres. The staff at the war rooms should arrange hospital and other necessary arrangements for the infected people, he said.

The DC said the private hospitals should also earmark beds for the infected patients, referred by the district administration. “All officers have to work towards combating the third wave of the pandemic effectively”, he said.