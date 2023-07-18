Hassan DC holds meeting on Gruha Lakshmi scheme

July 18, 2023 09:31 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - Shivamogga

Hassan Deputy Commissioner C. Sathyabhama has instructed the officers to make all preparations for the effective implementation of the Gruha Lakshmi scheme to be launched by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

The officer told the officers to ensure all 448 centres - grama one, Bapuji Seva kendra - work to receive applications. Women beneficiaries get ₹2,000 per month under the scheme. She instructed CESC and BSNL officers to avoid disruption in electricity supply and internet connectivity.

The staff at the centres have been asked to make alternative arrangements in case of disruptions in power supply and network issues.

Additional SP Thammaiah and other officers were present at the meeting.