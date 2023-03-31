ADVERTISEMENT

Hassan DC asks public to deposit arms

March 31, 2023 06:44 pm | Updated 06:44 pm IST - Hassan

The Hindu Bureau

Hassan Deputy Commissioner M.S. Archana has directed the public to deposit rifles, guns, pistols and bullets in the respective police stations. 

In a communique to the media, the DC said the model code of conduct had been in effect in view of the Assembly elections. The public had been restricted from possessing the arms. Those requiring arms for the security of banks, government and semi-government institutions, can submit applications with the respective police stations to claim exemption from depositing the arms before April 3. The police officials would look into the applications and take further decisions, the officer said.

