Hassan DC appeals to people seeking cooperation for safety of gas pipeline

The Hindu Bureau Hassan:
September 23, 2022 18:51 IST

Hassan Deputy Commissioner M.S. Archana appealed to the public in the district seeking their cooperation for the safety of the HPCL gas pipeline connecting Hassan and Cherlapalli in Hyderabad.

In a press communiqué released on Thursday, the DC said that the underground pipeline, which passes through several places in the district, became operational on September 21. With this, the traffic of bullet tankers would come down drastically in the district. She also thanked the farmers who parted away with their lands for the project.

Further, she said the public should cooperate with the HPCL to ensure the safety of the pipeline. If people notice damage caused to the pipeline they should inform the police or the district administration, the officer said.

