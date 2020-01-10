Hassan court orders filing of case against HIMS director, five others

A Hassan court has ordered the filing of a criminal case against six people, including the director of Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences (HIMS), in connection with a complaint accusing him of creating documents to claim a higher position.

The Principal Civil Judge of Hassan pronounced the judgment on January 4 and ordered issuance of summons to the accused — Ravi Kumar, director of HIMS, Sheela G. Nayak of KVG Medical College at Sullia, M.S. Dhananjaya, K.S. Gangadhar, Rache Gowda (all former directors of HIMS), and Aruna, former director of the Department of Medical Education. Mohan Raj C.V., a resident of Hassan, had filed a petition accusing Dr. Ravi Kumar of creating false records showing his experience as an assistant professor and associate professor at KVG Medical College between 2001 and 2006. He maintained that during that time, Mr. Ravi Kumar was running a clinic in the city.

The court subsequently ordered an investigation by the Hassan police, who filed a B-report suggesting that there was no evidence to file a charge-sheet. The complainant filed a petition contesting the B-report. The court took cognizance of the accused after recording a sworn statement of the complainant. The accused challenged the same before the High Court, which directed the Hassan court to reconsider the B-report of the police.

Now, the court has ordered a criminal case against the accused for offences such as cheating, forgery and criminal conspiracy.

When The Hindu contacted Dr. Ravi Kumar, he said he was unaware of this.