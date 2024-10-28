ADVERTISEMENT

Hassan court convicts person accused of murder

Published - October 28, 2024 07:57 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

A Hassan court convicted a person for murdering his wife over a property dispute and sentenced him to life imprisonment. Lakshmana of Halagenahalli near Gandasi in Arsikere taluk murdered his wife Vinodamma on July 22, 2019.

The couple had two daughters. Unhappy for not having a male child, he re-married. However, when his first wife Vinodamma wanted a share in his properties for their daughters, he opposed it. The issue led to heated arguments between the two, and finally he murdered her.

Gandasi Police registered the case on charges of murder and causing cruelty to woman. The investigation officer filed the chargesheet. The second additional district and sessions judge S.A. Hidayat Ulla Sharief pronounced judgement on October 25, convicting the accused. The judge also imposed a penalty of ₹15,000.

K.S. Nagendra, public prosecutor, represented prosecution.

