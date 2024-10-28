GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Hassan court convicts person accused of murder

Published - October 28, 2024 07:57 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

A Hassan court convicted a person for murdering his wife over a property dispute and sentenced him to life imprisonment. Lakshmana of Halagenahalli near Gandasi in Arsikere taluk murdered his wife Vinodamma on July 22, 2019.

The couple had two daughters. Unhappy for not having a male child, he re-married. However, when his first wife Vinodamma wanted a share in his properties for their daughters, he opposed it. The issue led to heated arguments between the two, and finally he murdered her.

Gandasi Police registered the case on charges of murder and causing cruelty to woman. The investigation officer filed the chargesheet. The second additional district and sessions judge S.A. Hidayat Ulla Sharief pronounced judgement on October 25, convicting the accused. The judge also imposed a penalty of ₹15,000.

K.S. Nagendra, public prosecutor, represented prosecution.

Published - October 28, 2024 07:57 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.