Man gets life imprisonment for murdering wife

A Hassan court convicted a person for murdering his wife and sentenced him to life imprisonment, besides imposing a penalty on him.

Kumar D.J. of Dodda Bemmatthi village in Arakalgud taluk, picked an argument with his wife Gulabi on March 6, 2024, over not cooking food for him. Following this, he hit her with an iron pipe, killing her. The Arakalgud police had registered the case and filed the charge sheet after an investigation.

S.A. Hidayat, the Second District and Sessions Judge, heard the case and pronounced his judgement on November 8. The accused had been sentenced to life imprisonment, besides having to pay a penalty of ₹10,000.

K.S. Nagendra represented the prosecution in the case, said a press release issued by Mohammed Sujeetha, Superintendent of Police of Hassan.

