ADVERTISEMENT

Hassan court convicts a person accused of murder

Published - October 06, 2024 07:46 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

A Hassan court convicted a person accused of murdering his brother and sentenced him to five years’ imprisonment besides a penalty of ₹20,000.

Karim of Basavapatna in Arkalgud taluk hit his brother Abdul Dastagir with a sickle on February 12, 2017, following an argument over a property dispute. The victim succumbed to injuries on March 3, 2017. Konanur Police had registered the case. The police filed the charge-sheet after the investigation.

The second additional district and sessions judge, S.A. Hidayat Ulla Sharief, who heard the case, on Friday, October 4, convicted the accused and sentenced him to five years’ imprisonment and imposed a penalty of ₹20,000. Besides that, he ordered the District Legal Services Authority to provide a relief of ₹3 lakh to the victim’s wife, Fathima. Public Prosecutor K.S. Nagendra represented the prosecution in the case.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US