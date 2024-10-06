GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Hassan court convicts a person accused of murder

Published - October 06, 2024 07:46 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

A Hassan court convicted a person accused of murdering his brother and sentenced him to five years’ imprisonment besides a penalty of ₹20,000.

Karim of Basavapatna in Arkalgud taluk hit his brother Abdul Dastagir with a sickle on February 12, 2017, following an argument over a property dispute. The victim succumbed to injuries on March 3, 2017. Konanur Police had registered the case. The police filed the charge-sheet after the investigation.

The second additional district and sessions judge, S.A. Hidayat Ulla Sharief, who heard the case, on Friday, October 4, convicted the accused and sentenced him to five years’ imprisonment and imposed a penalty of ₹20,000. Besides that, he ordered the District Legal Services Authority to provide a relief of ₹3 lakh to the victim’s wife, Fathima. Public Prosecutor K.S. Nagendra represented the prosecution in the case.

