Hassan district recorded 91.95% of voters turnout in the elections to Karnataka South Teachers’ Constituency held on Monday.

Of the total 3,526 electors in the district, 3,242 cast their votes. Among them, 1,953 were male and 1,289 were female, according to Hassan Deputy Commissioner C. Sathyabhama, who is also an assistant returning officer.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.