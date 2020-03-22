Hassan comes to a standstill

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for ‘Janata Curfew’ on Sunday received an impressive response from the public here.
The city wore a deserted look. Churches, where special prayers are held on Sundays, were empty. There were no people at bus stands and the railway station. The district administration had ordered closure of all shopping malls. Even small shops and establishments in the market area were closed for the day. Milk booths were also closed after 7 a.m.
The city had come to a standstill as there was no economic activity. Construction workers had also taken a holiday. Coffee planters too declared a holiday for their workers.
Around 5 p.m., hundreds of people stood in their balconies and on the roads in front of their houses to clap and ring bells to thank the health staff.
