Hassan CMC to open RRR centres to collect reusable items

The urban local body is taking up “My Life and My Clean City” campaign from May 20 to June 05

May 19, 2023 07:09 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Hassan City Municipal Council will conduct the “My Life and My Clean City” campaign from May 20 to June 5. As part of the campaign, the CMC will open Reduce, Reuse, and Recycle (RRR) centres in the city. 

In a press release issued on Friday, the CMC said the campaign would be successful with the active participation of the public. The public can drop off items such as old jeans, uniforms, saris, old magazines, newspapers, old books, plastic items, and electronic items that can be reused and recycled at these RRR centres.

The first such centre would be inaugurated at Adavigowda Petrol Bunk near Ring Road at 9 a.m. on Saturday. Similar centres would come up at Vijayanagar (near Income Tax Office), Sante Maidana, Santepete Circle, Kuvempu Nagar, and near MCE College in the city.

In Shiralakoppa

Shiralakoppa Town Municipal Council is also conducting the campaign. The TMC has appealed to the public to make use of RRR centres near TMC office and Tadagani to drop off the reusable items.

