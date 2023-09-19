ADVERTISEMENT

Hassan CMC invites applications for e-khatas

September 19, 2023 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

The Hassan City Municipal Council has invited applications from property owners in villages, which were earlier part of gram panchayats, to get e-khatas.

In a press release issued on Tuesday, the CMC said the property owners have to submit the application in the prescribed format along with relevant documents, besides photographs. The documents required for the e-khata include Aadhaar card, PAN card, property registration document, land conversion order, layout approval copy, and receipts of payment of property tax to the gram panchayats, the release added.

For many months, the residents of villages, which were merged with the CMC, had been facing problems without e-khatas of their properties.

