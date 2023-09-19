HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Hassan CMC invites applications for e-khatas

September 19, 2023 07:27 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

The Hassan City Municipal Council has invited applications from property owners in villages, which were earlier part of gram panchayats, to get e-khatas.

In a press release issued on Tuesday, the CMC said the property owners have to submit the application in the prescribed format along with relevant documents, besides photographs. The documents required for the e-khata include Aadhaar card, PAN card, property registration document, land conversion order, layout approval copy, and receipts of payment of property tax to the gram panchayats, the release added.

For many months, the residents of villages, which were merged with the CMC, had been facing problems without e-khatas of their properties.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.