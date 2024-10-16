Hassan CMC clears encroachment on footpaths, JD(S) leaders Revanna, Swaroop extend support to shopkeepers

Hassan City Municipal Council (CMC) cleared the structures that came up on the footpath of B.M. Road in the city, attracting the wrath of people’s representatives and shopkeepers on Wednesday.

Ahead of the Hasanamba Festival, scheduled to begin on October 25, the urban local body chose to clear the encroachments of footpaths. The CMC staff removed commercial establishments, advertisement hoardings, and private kiosks with the help of an earthmover. As the drive to clear encroachments began, the shopkeepers opposed. They entered into arguments with the staff. However, the drive continued under police protection.

Hassan MLA H.P. Swaroop of the JD(S) and other JD(S) leaders, including CMC president M. Chandre Gowda reached the place and stood in support of the shopkeepers. They staged dharna on the road, demanding the administration stop the clearance drive. The CMC did not issue notices to shopkeepers before launching the drive. The protesters raised slogans against Hassan Deputy Commissioner C. Sathyabhama and City Municipal Council commissioner T.N. Narasimhamurthy.

Former Minister H.D. Revanna also visited the spot and came down heavily on the officers for taking out the drive. He said the police should register complaints against the officers for conducting the clearance drive without prior notice. “We will protest against the district administration if they do not stop troubling residents of the city,” he added.