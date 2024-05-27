‘Hassan chalo’ planned to support victims of sexual abuse

Naveddu Nilladiddare, a human rights collective, has announced a justice march for the victims of the alleged sexual abuse by Prajwal Revanna, MP, on May 30 under the banner ‘Namma Nadige, Hassanada Kadega’ (Our march is to Hassan).

Civil society groups from across the State, including women, labour, farmers, Dalit, and sexual minority groups, will gather in Hassan on May 30 to protest against the accused and express solidarity with the victims. Mr. Prajwal Revanna on Monday announced that he will be returning to face the SIT probe on May 31.

Apart from demanding the arrest of the accused and a fair probe, the organisers of the march said they strongly condemned the vested interests which exploited the women in the videos for political gain and called for comprehensive support to the survivors of the alleged crimes.

They called on the government to ensure the survivors’ privacy, security, and psychological well-being. They released an open letter to the victims to come out and speak up against the injustice meted out to them. The protest aims to challenge the social attitudes that puts victims of sexual assault on trial rather than perpetrators of crime, said the organisers.

Vimala K.S. of the All-India Democratic Women’s Association said the public protest was expected to witness the solidarity of 10,000 people comprising activists from various social and political movements.

