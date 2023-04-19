Hassan: BJP MLA’s wife Kavya files nomination papers as an Independent

April 19, 2023 07:16 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - Shivamogga

BJP MLA Preetham Gowda’s wife Kavya H.G filed nomination papers as an Independent candidate for Hassan constituency on Wednesday. Preetham Gowda has already submitted his papers as BJP candidate.

Ms. Kavya, 40, has done post-graduation in Pharmacology from Dr.B.R.Ambedkar Medical College. It is not clear why she filed the nomination papers while her husband is already a candidate.

According to sources in the BJP, Ms. Kavya filed her papers as a precautionary measure if, by any chance, Mr. Preetham’s nomination papers were rejected during the scrutiny. She would withdraw her papers once the scrutiny of the papers was over and the MLA’s candidature was cleared.