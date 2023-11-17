ADVERTISEMENT

Hassan: BE student arrested in connection with murder

November 17, 2023 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Hassan Police have arrested Tejas, an engineering student at Mosale Hosahalli in Hassan taluk, in connection with the murder of the girl, reported on Thursday.

Suchitra, 21, daughter of Krishne Gowda in Hassan, was found murdered at Kuntigudda on the outskirts of Hassan on Thursday evening. She was studying BE at the Government Engineering College at Mosale Hosahalli. She is survived by her sister and parents.

Based on the complaint filed by the girl’s father, Krishne Gowda, the police arrested Tejas. Both the accused and the victim were students at the same college. It is said that they shared a good bond. However, when her parents learnt about their relationship, she was asked not to talk to him. As a result, Suchitra told Tejas not to contact her and to stop messaging her.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Again, Tejas tried to contact her on Thursday. And, he requested that she spend some time with him for the last time. He took her to Kuntigudda and allegedly murdered her.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US