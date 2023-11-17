HamberMenu
Hassan: BE student arrested in connection with murder

November 17, 2023 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Hassan Police have arrested Tejas, an engineering student at Mosale Hosahalli in Hassan taluk, in connection with the murder of the girl, reported on Thursday.

Suchitra, 21, daughter of Krishne Gowda in Hassan, was found murdered at Kuntigudda on the outskirts of Hassan on Thursday evening. She was studying BE at the Government Engineering College at Mosale Hosahalli. She is survived by her sister and parents.

Based on the complaint filed by the girl’s father, Krishne Gowda, the police arrested Tejas. Both the accused and the victim were students at the same college. It is said that they shared a good bond. However, when her parents learnt about their relationship, she was asked not to talk to him. As a result, Suchitra told Tejas not to contact her and to stop messaging her.

Again, Tejas tried to contact her on Thursday. And, he requested that she spend some time with him for the last time. He took her to Kuntigudda and allegedly murdered her.

