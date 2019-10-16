Hassan AC gets transfer order, but retained as administrator of Hasanamba temple

H.L. Nagaraj, Assistant Commissioner of Hassan, who was transferred on Wednesday, has been asked to continue as administrator of Hasanamba Temple till October 30.

He will continue to hold the additional charge of Additional Deputy Commissioner till October 30.

Hassan Deputy Commissioner R. Girish issued an order to this effect, following direction from the Chief Secretary. The government took this decision because of Hasanamba Jatra Mahotsava beginning on Thursday.

Mr. Nagaraj had the additional charge of Additional Deputy Commissioner, besides holding the post of administrator of Hasanamba Temple.

The State government posted IAS officer Naveen Bhat Y., transferring Mr. Nagaraj without giving him a post. Dr. Bhat took charge as Assistant Commissioner on Wednesday morning.

Later in the evening, the Deputy Commissioner issued an order allowing him to hold the posts of the administrator of the temple and an additional charge of Additional Deputy Commissioner till October 30.