Hassan AIR organises seminar on organic farming

All India Radio always worked for the welfare of farmers and will continue to serve them, said Hassan AIR Programme Head M. Shivakumar. He was speaking after inaugurating a seminar on challenges for organic farming at Hassan AIR in Hassan on Friday.

No country could survive without farmers. All India Radio had understood the importance of catering to the needs of the farming community very well. With the active support of the Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, it had been broadcasting various programmes. The farmers had benefited, he said.

Vasudevan, Dean of Agriculture College, felt that organic farming would be inevitable in the interest of conserving soil and the environment. Rampant use of chemical fertilizers would spoil the health of the soil, pollute water and air. In the interest of future generations, people had to understand the importance of organic farming, he said.

Organic farmer Omkarmurthy of Navile Thimmalapura in Channarayapatna taluk, Agriculture Department Joint Director K.H. Ravi, G.S. Naveen Kumar of Veterinary College, Horticulture Department Deputy Director H.R. Yogesh and others were present.