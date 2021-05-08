Hassan administration has reduced number of tests: MP

Hassan

08 May 2021 18:04 IST

Prajwal Revanna, MP, has alleged that the Hassan district administration reduced the number of COVID-19 tests, considering the shortage of beds in the hospitals.

In a press conference in Hassan on Saturday, Mr. Prajwal Revanna said earlier 5,000 samples were collected in the district every day. Now, the number had been reduced to 2,500 a day. The officers justified their decision stating that it had been difficult to treat all patients.

“This is the most irresponsible statement by the officers. They are allowing people suffer without making arrangements for people, who need treatment,” he said.

Advertising

Advertising

The situation in Hassan distirct, he said, has gone out of control. If the administration failed to take up strict measures, the deaths would increase. The State and the Centre should fulfill the needs of medical equipment in the district.

The MP said an oxygen plant would come up on Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences campus soon at a cost of ₹1.25 crore. The work would start within two days and would be completed in 25 days.

The six JD(S) MLAs of the district had agreed to contribute funds from the local area development fund for the project. It woud fulfill the medical oxygen requirement of the district hospitals, he added.