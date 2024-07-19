GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Hassan administration allows vehicles on Shiradi Ghat during day

Published - July 19, 2024 08:02 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau
Traffic movement on Shiradi Ghat stretch of NH-75 was affected on Friday morning. Hassan district administration had banned the movement.

Traffic movement on Shiradi Ghat stretch of NH-75 was affected on Friday morning. Hassan district administration had banned the movement. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Hassan district administration, which prohibited the movement of vehicles on Shiradi Ghat stretch of NH-75, has revised the order and allowed the movement of vehicles during the day.

Between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m., all vehicles are allowed to travel on the stretch. However, between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m., only emergency vehicles are allowed.

On Thursday, Hassan Deputy Commissioner Sathyabhama issued an order prohibiting the movement of all vehicles on the stretch, considering landslips due to heavy rain. Following this order, many vehicles were stuck on the highway, unaware of the decision. Travellers were stranded in the traffic for hours. KSRTC buses that started from Bengaluru and Mangaluru late in the evening on Thursday were made to wait for long hours at the ghat.

However, on Friday, Shruthi, Assistant Commissioner of Sakleshpur sub-division, issued an order allowing vehicles on the stretch. She referred to the letters from the Superintendent of Police of Hassan and the project director of NHAI.

